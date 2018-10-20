Homecare firm expands after referrals rise

A homecare provider has expanded into Boston and South Holland following a rise in referrals from the area.

Bluebird Care South Lincolnshire has added a hub at the Boston Enterprise Centre, in Endeavour Park, to its main office in Grantham.

The operation forms part of group of Bluebird Care franchises spread across the UK.

It is run by J&Y Webber Services, which also has Bluebird Care franchises in North Lincolnshire, Harrogate, and Lincoln.

Directors John and Yvonne Webber and daughter Victoria Webber felt compelled to start the company after having a bad experience of care in their own family, deciding to try to change home care for the better.

Victoria said: “We make sure our customers receive only the best care and we want to enable the people of Boston and South Holland to have the same.

“We have over 250 customers and 150 staff who attend people’s homes to enable them remain in their own homes and as independent as possible.”