Hotel group picks up national honour for training programme and success for Hannah

A Boston-based hospitality business has been honoured for its staff training initiatives.

The Coaching Inn Group, which operates the town’s White Hart Hotel, took the title for the Best Training Programme at the British Institute of Innkeepers National Innovation in Training Awards.

Hannah Melton, from Boston's White Hart Hotel, with group chief executive officer Kevin Charity.

The awards, held at The Café de Paris, in London, aims to celebrate those who have demonstrated training excellence and innovation in the licensed retail sector.

The Coaching Inn Group took home the Best Training Programme gong for its Leadership Journey scheme.

Head of learning and development Lee Melton said: “The Coaching Inn Group now operates 15 market town hotels and inns across the country. Our award-winning programme incorporates people skills, business understanding and many other hands on elements of running a hotel.

“It was also specially designed to meet an individual’s career progression aspirations.”

Coaching Inn Group commercial manager Mat Charity, said winning the award was recognition of the group’s ongoing commitment to staff training and development.

Among those to have benefitted from this commitment is Boston’s Hannah Melton.

Hannah has recently received her deputy general manager’s qualification after working her way up through the group’s staff training programmes.

She said: “I spent five years working my way through the various roles at The White Hart before going on the road around the group as a stand in duty manager which is great because I really love meeting people.”.

Mr Charity said that Hannah had proved herself to be a ‘passionate’ and ‘enthusiastic’ member of the team.