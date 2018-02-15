Hundreds visit new Screwfix store in town

Screwfix has officially opened in Boston’s Norfolk Street trade park - with ‘hundreds’ of people turning up to see the new store.

Store manager Jamie Griffiths said: “We chose to open a new store in Boston to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople.

“Many of our new customers previously shopped with Screwfix at our Spalding and Sleaford stores, so we’re delighted to bring Screwfix even closer to them for greater convenience.

“Our celebration period, which ran from Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 4, attracted hundreds of customers. We have received fantastic support from the local homes or community facilities and are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

The Screwfix Foundation supports local charities and community projects by providing donations to fix, repair or maintain local homes or community facilities.

Registered charities from the Boston area can apply for funding from the Screwfix Foundation by visiting www.screwfixfoundation.com.