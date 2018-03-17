IN PICTURES: Big companies inspire pupils’ future careers
More than 200 pupils from across six schools in Lincolnshire – including Boston College, Boston Grammar School and Giles Academy – have been given the opportunity to meet major employers including Google and Goldman Sachs.
The event, organised by Inspiring Futures and funded as part of the government sponsored LincHIGHER initiative, gave the pupils the chance to getinformation and take part in talks on topics, such as Higher Apprenticeships, Degree Apprenticeships, as well as Graduate and Junior talent opportunities.
Companies taking part included Google, Lindum Engineering, the RAF and Royal Navy, Lloyds Bank, Goldman Sachs, the Bakkavor Goup and Lincolnshire Police
Debbi Sonko, from Inspiring Futures, said the event was ‘really positive’ with many pupils going away inspired.
She said many companies ran out of their supplies.
She said this was the first time this event has been held in the area and the success meant more were planned in one form or another.