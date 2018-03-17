IN PICTURES: Big companies inspire pupils’ future careers

More than 200 pupils from across six schools in Lincolnshire – including Boston College, Boston Grammar School and Giles Academy – have been given the opportunity to meet major employers including Google and Goldman Sachs.

The event, organised by Inspiring Futures and funded as part of the government sponsored LincHIGHER initiative, gave the pupils the chance to getinformation and take part in talks on topics, such as Higher Apprenticeships, Degree Apprenticeships, as well as Graduate and Junior talent opportunities.

Careers' Day at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. Boston College students L-R Hope Starsmore 17, Kamile Petkute 16 and Emily Kratsch 16 talking to Maria Morgan - University of Lincoln marketing and comunications officer. EMN-180903-112453001

Companies taking part included Google, Lindum Engineering, the RAF and Royal Navy, Lloyds Bank, Goldman Sachs, the Bakkavor Goup and Lincolnshire Police

Debbi Sonko, from Inspiring Futures, said the event was ‘really positive’ with many pupils going away inspired.

She said many companies ran out of their supplies.

She said this was the first time this event has been held in the area and the success meant more were planned in one form or another.

Careers' Day at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. L-R Sharavi Verma 17, Rhea Panswani 17, Ada Dmitrijevaite 17, Joshua Elias 18 of Boston Grammar School EMN-180903-112549001

Careers' Day at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. L-R Naomi Evans and Adam Kolbert of Goldman Sachs, talking to Boston College students Kamil Kaminski 17 and Declan Charlton 17. EMN-180903-112538001

Careers' Day at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. Boston College students L-R Kane Partridge 17 and Thomas Haywood 17 talking to Sargeant John Gill. EMN-180903-112527001

Careers' Day at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. Brandon-Lee Crossland 17 talking to Emma Whiteley of Inspiring Futures who was representing Google. EMN-180903-112504001

Careers' Day at Springfields Events and Conference Centre. L-R Maciej Nowicki 16, Marcus Upjohn 16, James Lovelace 16, Niall King 16 and Morgan Holmes 16 of Giles School. EMN-180903-112600001