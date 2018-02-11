INVESTING IN BOSTON FEATURE PART THREE: Vital figures about the town’s businesses

Clive Gibbon was quick to point out a number of success stores and investments in the town, here are just a few:

l Boston is one of only a few towns of similar size that can boast having more than 20 large employers (those with 250-plus employees.

They include: Bakkavor, JDM foods, Turners distribution, Mason Bros Transport, Metsawood, Pilgrim food Service, Tulip Ltd, TH Clements, Freshtime, DCI, Intergreen , Fold Hill Foods, Longhurst Hosing Group, Boston Mayflower, Asda, Tesco, Oldrids and public sector services such as the borough council, NHS, and schools.

l On top of that more car showrooms and businesses have joined or invested in bigger premises in the town including BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Mini.

l Over the past two years, Mr Gibbon estimated that businesses have invested more than£50 million in the town. These include a new business on the former Produce World site, Annyalla Chicks which is making £8-10 million investment, Sportsbike Shop (£3/4million), Duckworth Landrover (£8 million), Trade Windows (£1 million), Pilgrim Foods (£6 million), DCI (£1 million), Leggatt’s farms (£4 million), Bakkavor (£1 million) and Lidl (£4/5 million).

l There are also some investment opportunities Mr Gibbon highlighted which could give Boston a brighter future. These include the new Boston Barrie, the Quadrant, the Kirton and Sutterton business parks and the Local Plan which is currently being developed.