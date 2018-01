Across the UK there have been multiple reports of Facebook outages. Last night, the social media giant - which boasts over 2 billion active users - announced services were down around the globe.

In a statement Facebook said: “Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble connecting to Facebook and Instagram. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologise for any inconvenience,”

However, on Friday morning many were still experiencing problems accessing their newsfeed.