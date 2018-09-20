Joules to open outlet store at Springfields

Clothes retailer Joules is to open an outlet store at Spalding’s Springfields Outlet, it has been announced.

The store, measuring 3,345sq ft, and offer the business’ award-winning range of womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear as well as accessories and homeware.

The announcement follows the opening of a White Stuff outlet store at the site.

Tom Joule, founder of Joules, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new Joules store at Springfields Outlet, the village setting, and day-out experience is very much in-line with our values; we believe in spending quality time with those that mean the most.

“We are really looking forward to bringing our unique personality and style to shoppers over the coming months and can’t wait to open the doors.”

Simon Stone, retail director at Springfields Outlet, said: “We look forward to welcoming Joules to Springfields.

“It is the third name to have signed since Adventure Land opened in June and will extend our fashion offering, appealing to visitors travelling to Springfields for a day-out.

“The new shop will offer a unique family-friendly combination of apparel appealing to all ages.”