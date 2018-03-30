Latest honours for decorated car dealership

An award-winning car dealership near Boston has collected yet more accolades.

Drayton Motors Kia, in Swineshead, started 2018 by taking a brace of honours at the Kia National Dealer Conference – the Kia Customer Experience Award and a third place in the Dealer of the Year category.

Further success has since come at the annual AM (Automotive Management) Awards, with the business winning the Best Used Car Performance Award.

General manager Darren Bradford said: “We’re thrilled to have received this accolade at the AM Awards.

“It recognises the incredible efforts from all of the team here at Drayton Motors and I want to say a special thanks to them, as it is their hard work and effort that has helped us to win this award.”

This year’s AM Awards also saw Mr Bradford ‘highly commended’ in the Dealer Principal of the Year category.

He said he was ‘thrilled’ to receive the recognition, adding: “It’s been a great year for Kia and the whole dealership is looking forward to continued success in 2018 and beyond.”