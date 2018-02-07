Lidl to open new store tomorrow

The new Lidl supermarket in Boston has announced it will open its doors to customers for the first time on Thursday.

Based in Westbridge Road, the store will open at 8am on February 8 - following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Colin Rimmer, commented: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Boston. It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”

On its opening day, Lidl will be offering customers the chance to sample some of its award-winning products. For the first week of trading customers will be able to enjoy up to £40 off selected non-food products.

These offers include the chance to purchase a food processor on offer at £39.99 (RRP £79.99) on Thursday 8th, a dehumidifierat £79, (RRP £119) on Friday 9th, and a children’s car seat for £19.99, (RRP £39.99) on Saturday 10th.

A spokesman for Lidl UK said: “The new Lidl supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open up to 60 new stores a year. The store with 1424m² sales area has created 40 new jobs and boasts state-of-the-art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles. Lidl has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the shop to discover products.”