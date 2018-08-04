Lincolnshire chosen for project to boost tourism from the US

Lincolnshire has been chosen as one of 13 locations across England to feature as part of a project designed to boost tourism from the US.

The outcome of the Tour England initiative will be a collection of itineraries showcasing what the country has to offer to potential visitors from the States.

They will be centred around the themes of ancestral tours, faith and religion, wartime, the ‘Special Relationship’, and the ‘Great Migration’, including the Mayflower.

Award-winning travel journalist and esteemed Lonely Planet author Fionn Davenport has been appointed as the content creator for the project.

He is set to visit sites in Lincolnshire that are connected to the themes and are expected to appeal to the US inbound market.

They include the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, at East Kirkby, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, at Coningsby.

Welcoming him will be Visit Lincoln and its partners.

Fionn said: “I can honestly say I haven’t looked forward to a project as much as this one for many years.

“The opportunity to explore a chunk of England at a granular level is very exciting.

“I’ve been a travel writer for a long time, and it is these kinds of experiences, travelling around a country exploring attractions big and small, visiting famous sites and discovering less well-known ones, that remind me I have one of the best jobs in the world.”

Funding for the project comes through the Government’s £40 million Discover England Fund (DEF).

The fund is administered by Visit England and involves a programme of activity to ensure that the country stays competitive in the global tourism industry.