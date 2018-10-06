Mayor opens ‘fantastic’ new care facility

A new residential care facility in Boston has been officially opened by The Mayor of Boston Coun Judith Skinner.

Forget-Me-Not-Court has been established by Tanglewood Care Homes, Lincolnshire’s largest private care home provider, at Hunters Creek care home in London Road.

Of the 16-bed facility, Coun Skinner said: “Forget-Me-Not-Court is fantastic, it gives people somewhere really nice to live and stay and it’s a home from home. It’s nice also for relatives to know that their family members are staying somewhere that is absolutely unique.

“A lot of thought has been put into every element of the wing, particularly the pictures so the residents can reminisce.

“All the rooms are individual, and some residents even had a hand in choosing the colour schemes and designs for the rooms.

“Everyone has had an input into it, the staff are really enthusiastic and I think it’s a fabulous place!”

The official launch came last month following a six-month refurbishment at the care home.