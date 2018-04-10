Mick awarded for his role at 14 market inns

A Boston hospitality worker has been recognised for his contribution across 14 market town inns covering much of the UK.

Mick Green, 58, has been named The Coaching Inn Group’s Central Office Person of the Year at its annual awards, held recently at The Three Swans Hotel, in Market Harborough – a Coaching Inn property.

Mick, of Boston, oversees the maintenance and regulations compliance of all the group’s sites – two in Lincolnshire, two in Wales, two in North Yorkshire, and one each in Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Berkshire, Herefordshire, The Cotwolds, North-East Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire.

The former Boston Borough Council housing officer of 21 years is based at the business’ White Hart Hotel, in Boston.

“Two days are never the same and that’s what I love about the job.” he said.

Coaching Inn Group managing director Kevin Charity praised Mick, saying with his warm and friendly personality, he was an enthusiastic and valued member of his management team.