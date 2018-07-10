More frozen foods recalled: Full list of 53 items from Aldi, Iceland, Lidl, Sainsbuy’s, Tesco and Waitrose linked to listeria outbreak

UK Supermarkets have been forced to pull more frozen vegetable products from their shelves over fears that they may be contaminated with the listeria bacteria.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Iceland, Lidl and Aldi have all recalled a variety of products after a warning issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

UK consumers have been encouraged to follow cooking instructions when using frozen sweetcorn (Photo: Shutterstock)

Last week 43 products were recalled with more added to the list this week after supplier Greenyard recalled its frozen corn, peas, beans, spinach and sorrel. Now 53 products have been recalled by supermarkets.

To date, 11 people in the UK have been ill with listeriosis dating back to 2015, with two cases proving fatal.

According to the FSA, the bacteria is mainly found in sweetcorn but could be present in other frozen foods. It has warned that if you have bought the products below, do not eat it. Instead, you can return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

The full list of products recalled

*Aldi Four Seasons Frozen Carrots, Peas & Supersweet Sweetcorn Steamers

*Aldi Four Seasons Frozen Carrots, Broccoli & Supersweet Sweetcorn Steamers

*Aldi Frozen Four Seasons Mixed Vegetables

*Aldi Four Seasons Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Aldi Four Seasons Frozen Vegetable Steamers

*Growers Pride Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Growers Pride Mixed Vegetables

*Iceland Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Independent Mix Vegetables

*Lidl Green Grocer’s Carrots, Broccoli & Sweetcorn

*Lidl Frozen Green Grocer’s Supersweet Corn

*Lidl Frozen Freshona Vegetable Mix

*Lidl Green Grocer’s Mixed Vegetables

*Lidl Green Grocer’s Baby Carrots, Peas, Green Beans & Sweetcorn Steamers

*Lidl Green Grocer’s Fragrant Golden Rice Steamers

*One Stop Frozen Sweetcorn

*Oriental Express Chinese Chicken

*Oriental Express Chinese Prawns

*Oriental Express Egg Fried Rice

*Pinguin Mixed Vegetable

*Pinguin Frozen Sweetcorn

*Pinguin Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Pinguin Frozen Golden Rice and Vegetables

*Pinguin Country Vegetable

*Pinguin Frozen Cut Beans

*Pinguin Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Ross Mixed Country Vegetables

*Ross Mixed Vegetables

*Ross Sweetcorn

*Sainsbury’s Mixed Special Vegetables

*Sainsbury’s Mixed Vegetables

*Sainsbury’s White Rice, Broccoli, Supersweet Sweetcorn & Peas Microwaveable steam bags

*Sainsbury’s Basics Mixed Vegetables

*Sainsbury’s Carrots, Broccoli & Sweetcorn Microwaveable steam bags

*Sainsbury Frozen Special Mixed Vegetables

*Sainsbury Frozen Basic Mixed Vegetables

*Sainsbury Frozen Rice Broccoli and Sweetcorn

*Sainsbury Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Sainsbury Frozen Carrot Broccoli and Sweetcorn

*Tesco Frozen Mixed Vegetables and Peppers

*Tesco Broccoli Frozen Sweetcorn Peas and Spinach Steamer

*Tesco Growers Harvest Sweetcorn

*Tesco Frozen Growers Harvest Carrot Peas and Sweetcorn Steamer

*Tesco Frozen Growers Harvest Mixed Vegetables

*Tesco Frozen Broccoli, Carrot and Sweetcorn Steamer

*Tesco Frozen Every Day Value Sweetcorn

*Tesco Frozen Sweetcorn

*Tesco Frozen Mixed Vegetables

*Waitrose Essential Supersweet Sweetcorn

*Waitrose Essential Vegetable Mix

*Waitrose Essential Mixed Vegetable

*Waitrose Fine Cut Vegetable Steamer

*Waitrose Love Life Vegetable Medley Steamers

What to do if you have bought one of these products?

The FSA advice states: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return the product to the store from where it was bought for a full refund”