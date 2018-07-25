More than £1k donated after sponsored ride

A surgery in Boston has presented more than £1,000 to charity following a mass sponsored bike ride by colleagues.

Greyfriars Surgery, in South Square, raised £1,396.52 for the Alzheimer’s Society through the endeavour, which was take on earlier this year as part of the charity’s Dementia Action Week.

The team at Greyfriars Surgery make their donation to Davina Hellon of the Alzheimer's Society.

It saw 14 co-workers and four family members complete a return journey from the surgery to Langrick Café, travelling alongside the River Witham.

The goodwill total was a combination of sponsorship and donations from patients and members of the public on the day of the ride.

Practice nurse Joanne Gosling said: “The money raised will make a huge difference to all those family’s living with Dementia. Currently in the Boston area, there are approximately 1,000 families living with dementia, so these funds are vital in improving care for those in the local community.”

She added: “This money will enable continued support to be provided and for that we are truly thankful.”