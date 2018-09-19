Networking opportunities for businesses

Business people in the Boston area will have the chance to meet like-minded individuals at events being held by the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce this week and next.

The first, the Boston Business Network, takes place tomorrow (Thursday, September 20) at the White Hart Hotel, in High Street, Boston, from 7.30-9am.

The event will be hosted by the chamber’s new business development executive Dan Hutchinson.

Tickets cost £7.20 for members, £12 for non-members.

The second event is the Boston and Sleaford Networking Lunch, taking place at The Agra, part of Enterprise Park, in Sleaford, on Thursday, September 27, from 12-1.30pm.

PAB Languages, of Boston, is sponsoring the event and for visitors it will be a chance to learn more about its PAB MAGNET initiative, a service designed to support businesses that employ a multinational workforce.

Tickets are priced at £24 for members, £36 for non-members.

To book, visit www.lincs-chamber.co.uk.