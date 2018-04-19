New £1.75m recycling facility

Boston’s new household waste recycling centre has opened to the public following a £1.75m investment from the county council.

The official opening ceremony for the site in Bittern Way, off Marsh Lane, took place on Friday, with the members of the public being welcomed with their recyclable waste from Monday.

The former site, a little further down Marsh Lane at Slipper Gowt Lane, closed the previous day.

Lincolnshire County Council believes its investment in the new facility, which includes a canopy area to protect users from the elements, will save money in the long term.

Coun Eddy Poll, executive councillor for environmental management at the authority, said: “The opening of this new facility will see a vast improvement in service for residents who want to dispose of their household waste.

“It has seen a considerable investment by the county council but it will mean a big reduction in our everyday running costs compared with the previous site, which was not owned by the council.

“The important thing to emphasise to people is let’s make sure we do not put the facility in danger with the irresponsible disposal of batteries or electrical items.

“We have seen two incidents in recent weeks which could have been very serious but for good fortune and quick response by staff and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.”

In addition to the two outbreaks at the former site, improper disposal of batteries or electrical items was also blamed for a fire in a £169,000 Boston Borough Council bin lorry at the end of March.

Batteries and electrical items are among the items which can be taken by householders to the new facility for disposal, the council advises.

It will be open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm and only closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.