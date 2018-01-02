New charity nears £40k in donations

A charity set up by a Boston-based food producer has donated almost £40,000 to young people since its launch last year.

Boston’s John Fielding Special School is the latest to benefit from the Freshtime Futures Trust after it received a grant for £13,000 to help fund a new sensory room for its children aged two to 19.

This takes the total awarded by the trust since it was launched in May 2016 to £38,000.

The brainchild of Freshtime, which operates from Marsh Lane, the Freshtime Futures Trust aim to help children and young people in Lincolnshire achieve their ambitions and reach their full potential at school and in the next phase of their education, training, or career.

In addition to providing funding, the trustees have held a number of fundraising events to ensure the charity is able to support more young people in the future.

Trust trustee and secretary John Stokes said: “Thanks to our range of fundraising events and the generosity of our suppliers, local businesses and the community, we’ve managed to raise a further £50,000 this year.

“As well as organising these events, the trustees have enjoyed reading through a range of applications during our first year of funding. We’ve heard from some amazing young people with ambitious dreams for the future.

“We’re looking forward to helping more young people with sponsorship in 2018.”

The trust invites applications from individuals aged 11 to 25 to help fund in a variety of circumstances, from a bike to get to school or specialist equipment, even transport costs for college, university or work experience placements.

For more information and to apply, visit www.freshtimefuturestrust.org