New faces at board helping economy grow

Three industry leaders and a senior officer at Lincolnshire County Council have joined the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s (LEP’s) Board of Directors following a successful recruitment campaign last year.

The LEP is a group of private and public sector business leaders who work to support economic growth in the area.

Gary Headland, chief executive officer of Lincoln College, Nick Worboys, director of development and sales at Longhurst Group, Sarah Louise Fairburn, brand director at Fairburn Eggs, and Debbie Barnes, head of paid service at the county, have all now joined the board.

The new members will work with the 17-member board in providing a strategic overview of the LEP’s work across the area and help to set a long-term vision for its economy.

All 38 LEPs in England were instructed by the Government last year to increase female board representation, and the recruitment campaign is being hailed as a success after three women were appointed.