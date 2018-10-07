New ‘Rewards’ for customer loyalty

A long-standing retailer in Boston has launched a new loyalty scheme.

Oldrids & Downtown unveiled Rewards last month – to ‘overwhelming’ interest.

The business already offered a loyalty programme as part of its Premier Account store card offer, but never before as a standalone product.

A spokesman said: “The scheme will allow us to communicate in a far more efficient way, with the ability to extend invitations to special events, to offer special promotions and early bird offers on new lines that are relevant to our customers.

“There are many benefits to joining the scheme and of course each time a purchase is made, rewards will be accrued which can then be redeemed against a future purchase.”

Registration involves a short application form, with a temporary card then being handed over for immediate use.

The spokesman continued: “We have been retailing for well over 200 years and as a company that believes in tradition, heritage and family values, customer loyalty is really important to us. We felt that the time was right for us to reward all of our customers for their loyalty.

“Since the launch on Thursday, September 20, we have seen a remarkable response to ‘Rewards’ with customers excited to express their loyalty to the Oldrids & Downtown brand. The initial take up and interest has been overwhelming and has exceeded our expectations.

“We look forward to welcoming existing and new customers into our stores to take advantage of this fabulous new opportunity that we have to offer.”

Oldrids & Downtown’s employes more than 300 staff across its Strait Bargate and out-of-town store at Wyberton Chain Bridge.