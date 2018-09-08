New wing for the ‘young at heart’

Lincolnshire’s largest private care home provider has opened a new residential care facility in Boston after a six-month refurbishment.

Tanglewood Care Homes has established Forget-Me-Not Court – a 16-bed courtyard wing at Hunters Creek care home, in London Road.

One of the rooms at Forget-Me-Not-Court.

The wing, which in recent months has undergone a complete renovation, is tailored to residents who are looking for an active retirement in homely, supported surroundings.

It boasts: top-of-the-range beds with pressure-relieving mattresses, TV and en-suite in each room, several social areas including a themed bistro/dining area, its own social club, care concierge to make residents’ stay more comfortable and personalised, Skype facilities for keeping in touch with loved ones, an activities and hobbies programme, and a hair and manicure salon.

To add a personal touch, each bedroom has a different colour scheme and Tanglewood has worked with an artist to provide new, personalised murals throughout the wing.

Director and founder of Tanglewood Care Homes Tracy Ann Shelbourn said: “Forget-Me-Not Court aims to be the best residential care community in the county in terms of its facilities, social activities, décor and furnishings.

“It is perfect for older people who are still young at heart and seek an active retirement in comfortable and peaceful surroundings.”

Forget-Me-Not Court is set to be formally opened by the Mayor of Boston, Coun Judith Skinner, on Friday, September 14, at 2.30pm. The event will be open to Tanglewood residents and members of the local community.

Tanglewood, which has its head office in Endeavour Business Park, Boston, is set to open a new 72-bed care home in Lincoln early next year.