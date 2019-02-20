Official opening of re-branded club

Celebrations have been held at the Boston Shopping Park as one its long-standing occupants re-opens under a new name.

Gala Bingo has become Buzz Bingo at the site in Horncastle Road.

It follows the sale of Ladbrokes Coral Group’s retail clubs to Caledonia Investments in December 2015.

Since then, 103 clubs have been re-branded as Buzz Bingo, including 98 in September alone. Sixteen remaining clubs are re-opening this month under the new name, completing the re-brand.

Gala Bingo opened at the Boston Shopping Park in January 2007. It was officially re-opened as Buzz Bingo last Friday by Deanna Kenny, 74, of Boston.

Deanna has been playing bingo at the Boston Shopping Park club every day for the last decade.

“I feel very honoured to be the VIP guest,” she said. “The staff are all really friendly and I like seeing the regular customers.

“I won £5,500 once, but usually, my winnings are just a bit of extra pocket change for shopping or presents for my family.”

Speaking about the opening, local marketing business partner Ian Fitzpatrick said: “The club could’ve chosen a celebrity or a local dignitary for their opening, but instead they wanted somebody who meant something to the club.

“That person is Deanna who represents all of Buzz Bingo’s Boston customers past and present.

“Matthew, the club manager recognised this and decided that Deanna is the ultimate VIP! It’s a truly fantastic gesture from a club built from its community roots.”

Buzz Bingo is the UK’s largest chain of Bingo clubs, with more than 100,000 players winning nearly £3 million every week.