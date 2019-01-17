Oldrids reacts to M&S closure proposals, warning that stores need people to shop local to survive

Independent Boston retailer Oldrids & Downtown has given its reaction to the proposed closure of M&S in Boston, stressing the importance of shopping local.

Richard Broadhead, managing director of the historic company, said: “It goes without saying that the announcement by M&S is disappointing news for many people.

Oldrids' Strait Bargate store.

“First and foremost, our thoughts are with those whose jobs are at risk as a consequence of the potential closure of the M&S Boston store.”

He added: “This news is further evidence, if any were needed, that retail is changing at an unprecedented rate. Trading is currently extremely volatile, highly unpredictable and is proving to be hugely challenging for many retail companies across the UK, not just in Boston. Retailers are facing significant headwinds and must adapt and take difficult decisions as a result.

“We have been trading from Strait Bargate in Boston for over 200 years and our Oldrids town centre store is a hugely important part of our heritage. However, the simple fact is that stores such as our own will only exist whilst people support us by shopping locally. We’re extremely grateful to all our customers for their ongoing support. Thank you.”

