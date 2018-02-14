Pen Street is written up for Pride award

A whole street of businesses is to take the title of Pride of Boston this year as part of an annual awards.

Boston Preservation Trust’s Civic Group, which organises the Pride of Boston awards, decided to recognise Pen Street for this year’s event due to its ‘overall presentation’.

Businesses along the road have been invited to a ceremony at Fydell House on Monday to collect their awards from the Mayor of Boston, Coun Brian Rush.

Dudley Bryant, chairman of the trust said members aim to ‘highlight the best, and sometimes the worst, of Boston’s historic town centre’.

He said: “We are all very proud of our heritage, and understand that a warm, inviting and friendly environment in our town centre is vital to the future economic success of Boston, and all its varied businesses.

“One of the key elements to this is the improvement and regular maintenance of our buildings which give a first impression to business customers, whether they be local or visitors to the town.

“In 2017 the Civic Group surveyed the frontages of town centre shops, offices and leisure premises to identify the best.

“We considered individual properties, small parades, and overall street scenes to nominate a Pride of Boston 2017 award.

“The Group was extremely impressed by the overall presentation of one street of commercial properties, and decided to declare Pen Street the winner of Pride of Boston 2017.”

He congratulated Pen Street and said the trust would be reviewing town centre premises later this year for 2018.”

Gill Burns, of Cherry Tree Shoes, said all the independent traders on Pen Street took pride in our businesses.

“Kerb appeal is important and it’s good to know that has been recognised,” she said.

“We are a little bit on the edge of the town centre, but customers who find us are pleasantly surprised.

“We have a real business community here and customers find it’s worth the effort coming here.”