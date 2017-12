The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in Boston borough increased slightly last month, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

The borough’s claimant count climbed 10 to 635, which is itself up by 30 on November 2016.

Jobcentre Plus officials note, however, a broader range of claimants are required to look for work under the new Universal Credit system than the old Jobseeker’s Allowance one.