Pescod Square joins forces with Amazon

A shopping centre in Boston has teamed up with Amazon to give customers of the online retail giant an alternative to having their purchases delivered to their home or place of work.

The Amazon Locker is a self-service facility that allows Amazon customers to arrange to pick up their orders from a kiosk in a public place.

One of the latest locations to play host to it is Pescod Square Shopping Centre, Boston.

There are five steps for customers to follow through the Amazon Locker system:

l Find the locker location on Amazon website.

l Add it to their address book.

l Shop as usual, then select the locker as the delivery address at the checkout phase.

l Receive a code once the order has been delivered.

l Go to the locker, enter the code and collect the order.

Andy Pottle, Pescod Square centre manager, said: “It is a real positive for us at the shopping centre as we are always looking for ways in which to create additional facilities and convenience for our customers.”