Plans for Burger King, Costa and Greggs at Boston Quadrant development get the go-ahead

Three major fast food and coffee outlets on Boston’s Quadrant development have been given the go ahead.

Councillors approved plans for a Costa drive-thru, Greggs and Burger King on the stadium side of the development at Tuesday’s planning meeting.

They also approved plans for a new bathroom showroom from Turnbull and Co on the other side of the A16.

Councillors praised the plans as helping the local economy – with Councillor Jonathan Noble calling the first two plans ‘exceptional proposals’ adding in response to the showroom: “This is all about sustainable, economic development. This is going to create jobs, not only in construction but also in retail.

“I think the access and parking is adequate. New houses are being built and these people need to find jobs and employment.”

Councillor Tom Ashton quipped he was ‘disappointed’ to see the loss of KFC and the gain of Burger King. He and other councillors also raised hopes that the new fast food venues might draw people away from the McDonalds on Queen Street, which they recognised was creating issues.

Concerns were also raised by Councillors Alison Austin and Sue Ransome that the showroom being built could affect the nearby planned supermarket, though this did not form part of the considerations. Councillor Ransome worried particularly about ‘chipping away’ at the parking spaces.

However, it was recognised the plans would further fund the new stadium.

The Costa Coffee plans were already approved earlier this year, however have been resubmitted to add an hours’ extra each end of the opening times — from 5am-11pm.

A spokesman for Costa Coffee has previously confirmed the new store, hoped to open next Spring, would create 18-20 new jobs.

The Greggs and Burger King development is a change from an approved earlier single building which was originally set to be occupied by KFC.

Instead, the new application will see two separate buildings — a retail unit and a drive through restaurant, with Greggs set to operate the former and Burger King the latter.

The plans also include a combined 66 parking bays, plus queuing vehicle space.

The opening hours for the latter two businesses will see Burger King open 7am-2pm (11am-midnight Sundays and bank holidays) and Greggs open 6am-6pm.

An officer’s report before the council highlighted the ‘contemporary’ designs and said they ‘will not appear out-of-place.

It said the development matched principles established at the outline stage of the Quadrant and would “not adversely affect visual amenity of the character of the area”.

The Quadrant scheme will eventually comprise 500 homes, commercial premises, a food store and a new stadium for Boston United Football Club.

It will also start the new Boston Distributor Road which will eventually link the A16 to the north and south through the A1121 Boardsides and A52 to the west.