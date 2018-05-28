Postcards of town auctioned

More than 700 postcards of Boston have been sold sold at auction as part of a collection of more than 15,500 of Lincolnshire for an incredible £22,000.

Hordes of bidders from all over the county travelled to John Taylors auction house in Louth last Tuesday (May 22) to try and claim an invaluable piece of local history as the cherished collection went under the hammer.

Some of the postcards of Boston sold at the auction last week.

The Boston postcards sold for £570 - £50 more than estimated.

The postcard collection was compiled over a period of more than half a century by Louth and Horncastle stalwart David Robinson, a prominent writer and historian who is widely considered to be one of the greatest experts on the county.

The postcards were left as part of Mr Robinson’s estate when he sadly passed away last July, at the age of 89.

John Taylors auctioneer, James Laverack, said last week’s auction saw a ‘tidal wave of collectors’ flock to Louth to view and bid on the collection, which was split into 38 separate lots relating to individual towns and areas all over the country.

Mr Laverack said: “We extended the viewings for the postcard collection, with a tidal wave of collectors turning up and diving in on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday morning before the auction.

“Some people were there for hours going through the collections, and returning the next day to continue viewing.

“David (Robinson) had collected the photographs for over 50 years, and he had honed the collection.

“In fact, he sold a few of them - such as duplicates and postcards he didn’t think were quite up to scratch - a few years ago before he passed away.

“At the auction on Tuesday, the room just filled up!

“It was mainly private collectors from different parts of Lincolnshire who were perhaps filling in the gaps

in their own collections, and there were a few dealers too.

“In total, the collection sold for just short of £22,000, which was great.

“We had hoped for between £15,000 and £20,000 so this was a very successful result.

“I’m sure David would have been very pleased with the level of interest and the sale.”