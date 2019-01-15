Proposed closure of Boston’s Marks & Spencer announced

High street retailer Marks & Spencer has today (Tuesday, January 15) announced that is consulting with 49 colleagues on the proposed closure of its Boston store.

The proposed closure is part of M&S’s programme to reshape its UK store estate, the business has said in a statement released today.

Paula Varley, M&S head of region for East Midlands, said: “Proposing to close our Boston store has not been an easy decision to make. Over the coming weeks we’ll be talking to each colleague individually as we go through the consultation process.

“We remain committed to our loyal customers and, if the proposal goes ahead, will continue to serve them at our Outlet in Springfields and Simply Food store in Spalding, which both offer Clothing & Home products via Click & Collect.”

Nearby stores to M&S Boston include:

* M&S Springfields Outlet (14.6 miles, 22 minutes away)

* M&S Spalding Simply Food (15.3 miles, 24 minutes away)

* M&S Skegness Foodhall (22 miles, 34 minutes away)

All of these stores offer a free next-day Click & Collect service for customers who purchase online at M&S.com, the business adds.