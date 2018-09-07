Retail park set for new high street brand

British fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff is set to open its first outlet shop in Lincolnshire.

The business will be joining the line-up at Springfields Outlet, in Spalding, this September (on a date to be confirmed).

Established in 1985, selling t-shirts and sweatshirts in the French Alps, the brand’s name pays homage to its alpine roots. Today, the it has diversified and offers a wide range of men’s, women’s and children’s wear, alongside accessories, homeware and gifts.

Simon Stone, retail director at Springfields Outlet, said: “Customers will be delighted to see another top brand come to Springfields Outlet and to see the centre grow its brand-mix.

“White Stuff is the second new brand to announce it will open since Adventure Land launched earlier this summer. It’s great to see the new leisure offer has helped to attract new names to the centre.

“We’re proud to offer a unique combination of shopping, leisure and dining facilities and have created a family destination that appeals to all ages.”