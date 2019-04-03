Retailer Clintons closes Boston branch, but has hopes of returning to the town

Card and gift retailer Clintons has closed its branch in Boston, but has spoken of its hopes of returning to the town.

The future of the store was brought into doubt at the start of this year following an application for its site in Wide Bargate to be used as a restaurant.

At that time, though, a spokesman from Clintons told a Local Democracy Reporter the company was ‘in negotiation to renew a lease at the store’.

A short time ago, a spokesman for the business said: “We can confirm that regrettably the store closed on Sunday, March 31.

“In this case, despite our best efforts we were unable to negotiate a lease renewal that enabled us to continue to trade our Boston store profitably.

“We hope to be able to return to Boston in the near future, and we will continue to serve our customers in Lincolnshire via our network of high street shops.”