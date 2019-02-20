Retailer to close two Boston stores and re-open them as one on edge of town

The work taking place at the Alban Retail Park on the outskirts of Boston is to make way for a new Dunelm, it has been confirmed.

The retailer will be closing its existing sites in West Street and Lawrence Lane and combining the two at the units formerly occupied by Dreams and Currys, off Grantham Road.

Last month, the Standard reported that work had begun on a project to amalgamate the two long-term vacant units into one – see here.

At that time, it had not been confirmed who would be the occupants, but Dunelm was one name being mentioned on social media in connection with the development.

Following enquiries from the Standard, a spokesman for the business said a short while ago: “I can confirm that we will be closing our existing premises at West Street and Lawrence Lane and combining the two at our new look store at Alban Retail Park due to open Summer 2019, with thousands of homeware products available to local residents, spanning across lighting, furniture and bedding.

“Dunelm’s Made to Measure Bespoke Service will offer customers the opportunity to choose from over 4,000 fabrics to create the curtains, blinds and accessories that will be a perfect fit for their home.

“Customers will be spoilt for choice, but expert in store advisors will be on hand to advise and aid shoppers.”

The spokesman continued that the new-look store will stock products from household names such as Dorma, Fogarty, Joseph Joseph and Brabantia, plus new designs from Dunelm’s own exclusive Elements and 5A Fifth Avenue brands.

The new site will also feature a Pausa Coffee shop, they added.