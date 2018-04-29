Revamped cinema wins rave reviews

After months of work, a large-scale refurbishment at Boston’s only cinema is now all but complete – and audiences have declared it a hit.

The revamp at the former West End Cinema, in West Street, got underway in September and wrapped – to use an industry term – about Easter time (with the exception of one glass panel).

The project has seen the operation rebranded as Savoy to bring it in line with the others in its chain.

When it opened in 2002, it was only the second cinema in the Savoy Cinemas group; now it is one of four and had been the only one without Savoy in its name.

The work has seen the foyer remodelled to bring together the box office, refreshments kiosk and bar, creating a one-stop counter for customers.

It has also seen the creation of a party room, utilising space made available by the relocation of the bar, and the laying of fresh carpeting.

Outside, the front has been redesigned and now sports the cinema’s new name.

General manager Samuel Thwaytes says the redesign had proved popular with customers, with feedback being ‘universally positive’.

“Everyone says it looks fantastic,” he said.

The redesigned foyer means staff are also finding it easier to serve customers.

“Queues are moving much quicker,” Mr Thwaytes said. “It’s a lot more efficient.”

Another recent addition to the cinema is a monthly parent and baby screening. This is being offered across the Savoy group and is a U, PG, and 12A film for parents with young children where the ‘low lights’ are left on in the auditorium and the volume of the soundtrack is reduced.

It joins the Kids’ Club for families, Silver Screen for over 50s, and Subtitled Screening as special showings.