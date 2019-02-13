REVEALED: Boston area eateries rated top for food hygiene

Whether we fancy a quick snack for lunch - or a big meal out with the family, we all want to choose somewhere clean and hygienic to eat.

Thanks to Boston Borough Council’s environmental health experts, we now have an up-to-date list of those which scored top marks.

All of these listed below have been inspected and given a five rating in line with the Food Standard Agency’s Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

Crumbs, Dolphin Lane, Boston

Saffron Restaurant, Willington Road, Kirton

Sports Lounge, High Street, Boston

Shodfriars Café, Sibsey Lane, Boston

Victoria Delicatessen, Main Ridge East, Boston

St Botolphs Church, Boston

Westwood Lakes, Five House Lane, Wyberton

Fydell House, South Street, Boston

Frampton House Residential Care Home, West End Road, Frampton

White Hart Hotel, Boston

Frydays, Woodville Road, Boston

Ted West’s Chip Shop, Eastwood Road, Boston

Baltic Food Park Boston Limited, Carlton Road, Boston

Bicker General Store, Bicker

Post Office, Gauntlet Road, Boston.