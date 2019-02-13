REVEALED: Boston area eateries rated top for food hygiene

Whether we fancy a quick snack for lunch - or a big meal out with the family, we all want to choose somewhere clean and hygienic to eat.
Thanks to Boston Borough Council’s environmental health experts, we now have an up-to-date list of those which scored top marks.
All of these listed below have been inspected and given a five rating in line with the Food Standard Agency’s Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.
Crumbs, Dolphin Lane, Boston
Saffron Restaurant, Willington Road, Kirton
Sports Lounge, High Street, Boston
Shodfriars Café, Sibsey Lane, Boston
Victoria Delicatessen, Main Ridge East, Boston
St Botolphs Church, Boston
Westwood Lakes, Five House Lane, Wyberton
Fydell House, South Street, Boston
Frampton House Residential Care Home, West End Road, Frampton
White Hart Hotel, Boston
Frydays, Woodville Road, Boston
Ted West’s Chip Shop, Eastwood Road, Boston
Baltic Food Park Boston Limited, Carlton Road, Boston
Bicker General Store, Bicker
Post Office, Gauntlet Road, Boston.