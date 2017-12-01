REVEALED: The full list of Natwest and RBS branches set to close

Royal Bank of Scotland is to close 259 Natwest and RBS branches resulting in 680 job losses after the state-backed lender said more people are choosing to bank online or on mobile.

A total of 62 RBS branches and 197 NatWest outlets will be closed by mid 2018 as part of the move and 1,000 roles will be affected.

What Natwest and RBS branches are closing?

North England

Barnard Castle

Bawtry

Brigg

Broomhill Sheffield

Cleckheaton

Cottingham

Dinnington

Driffield

Ferryhill

Firth Park Sheffield

Gainsborough

Guisborough

Heckmondwike

Hillsborough Sheffield

Hornsea

Hoyland

Hull Hessle Road

Immingham

Millhouses Sheffield

Newton Aycliffe

Penistone

Peterlee

Pickering

Pocklington

Richmond Yorks

Ripon

Skelmersdale

Stocksbridge

Stokesley

Thorne

Whitby Yorks

Woodseats

Sheffield Yarm

Midlands and East

Bearwood

Beccles

Benfleet

Bilston

Birmingham Broad Street

Birmingham Frederick Street

Birmingham National Exhibition Centre

Bridgnorth

Canvey Island

Chipping Norton

Didcot

Diss

Fordhouses Wolverhampton

Gorleston-on-Sea

Great Baddow Chelmsford

Holt

Hunstanton

Kidlington

Kingswinford

Knowle Solihull

Narborough

Newport Shropshire

North Walsham

Oundle

Oxford North

Princes Risborough

Royston Herts

Saffron Walden

Shenfield & Hutton

South Woodham Ferrers

St. Ives Cambs

Stamford

Thetford

Thorpe Bay

Wantage

Witham Essex

South West and Wales

Ammanford

Axminster

Basingstoke Chineham

Bideford

Bishops Cleeve

Bodmin

Bristol Blackboy Hill

Bude

Cardiff North

Cardiff University Hospital of Wales

Cardigan

Caversham

Chard

Chepstow

Chew Magna

Chipping Sodbury

Cowbridge Vale of Glamorgan

Crediton C

rewkerne

Crownhill Plymouth

Dartmouth

Dolgellau

Exeter University of Exeter

Hanham

Helston

Holsworthy

Hungerford

Ilfracombe

Keynsham

Lampeter

Liskeard

Llandeilo

Lydney

Maesteg

Marlborough

Melksham

Milford Haven

Mortimer

Mumbles Swansea

Nailsea

Narberth

Newquay Cornwall Bank Street

Okehampton

Pembroke

Pencoed

Plympton

Porthcawl

Portsmouth Anchorage Park

Ross-on-Wye

Rumney Cardiff

Sherborne

Shirehampton

Sidmouth

South Molton

St. Ives Cornwall

Talbot Green

Teignmouth

Thatcham

Totnes

Treforest Estate

University Branch Reading

University of The West of England Bristol

Wadebridge

Wallingford

Wareham

West Swindon

Whitchurch Cardiff

Winterbourne

Wootton Bassett

London and South East

Acton

Aldwych

Banstead

Barnes

Battle

Billingshurst

Blackheath & Westcombe Park

Brentford Middlesex

Brighton London Road

Burgess Hill

Chalfont St. Peter

Chesham

Cobham Surrey

Cranleigh

Crowborough

Earl’s Court

East Sheen

Guildford Woodbridge Hill

Hailsham

Hampden Park Eastbourne

Harpenden

Haslemere

Hatch End

Hatfield

Heathfield

Henfield

Holborn Circus

Horley

Hounslow Blenheim Place

Langley Berks

Littlehampton

Midhurst

Morden

New Covent Garden Fruit Market

Northwood

Peacehaven

Petworth

Pinner

Portslade & West Hove

Radlett Rayners Lane

Reigate

Rye

Sandhurst Berks

Seaford

Shepherds Bush

South Norwood

Southfields

Stockwell

Storrington

Tring

Wadhurst

Wandsworth

Ware

West Byfleet

West Ealing

Wimbledon Village

Worthing 38 Goring Road

Scotland

Castlebay

Inveraray

Kyle Mallaig

Pitlochry

Annan

Gretna

Langholm

Lockerbie

Glasgow Business Centre

Stepps

Airdrie

Bellshill

Biggar

Carnwath

Douglas (Lanarkshire)

Larkhall

Lesmahagow

Strathaven

Tannochside

Campbeltown

Kilbirnie

Kilwinning

Renfrew

Rothesay

Saltcoats

Hamilton

Cadzow Street

Linlithgow

Alloa

Bannockburn

Bridge of Allan

Dunblane

Kinross

Bonnyrigg

Dunbar

Duns

Eyemouth

Hawick

Jedburgh

Melrose

North Berwick

Penicuik

Selkirk

Aberdeen Bridge of Don

Banff

Dyce

Ellon

Huntly

Nairn

Turriff

Comrie

Dundee

Stobswell

Montrose

Perth South Street

Aviemore

Beauly

Grantown-on-Spey

Inverness Queensgate (business branch)

Tain Tongue

Wick

Aberfeldy