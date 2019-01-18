Rise in festive food figures for business

A Lincolnshire business has reported a rise in its festive food figures.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s food store sales grew 7.5 per cent year on year in the period from December 12 to January 6.

This included a record-breaking Christmas Eve when takings shot up by more than 11 per cent.

Helping the business towards the positive figures was the Love Local range, which rose by 15 per cent year on year.

The range features products from the business’ trading area and includes Mountain’s Boston Sausage (locally sourced meat sales were up and, in all, more than 22,700 packets of locally produced sausages were sold during the period).

There were also rises for local ale (up 30 per cent), gin (up 75 per cent), Baileys (23 per cent), and Lincolnshire Co-op’s own bakery, Gadsby (14 per cent).

Chief Retail Officer Mark Finn said: “Our teams across the business really came together to deliver for our customers this festive season. We had quality products, plus great standards of availability and service.”