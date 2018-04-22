Salon launches for man’s best friend

This is not a shaggy dog story, although it may involve some shaggy dogs ...

A salon with a difference has recently opened in Boston town centre.

Once Upon A Tail launched in Pump Square at the end of last month, offering a range of dog grooming services for man’s best friend.

These include baths, brushes, blow drys, trims, untangling matted hair, nail clipping, and hand-stripping – a grooming technique needed for certain types of dog.

The business is run by Susan Park, 48, and her daughter Fiona, 19, both of Boston.

The pair have City & Guilds Level Three qualifications in dog grooming and also trained in pet first aid.

Up until last year, they had been living in London, where Susan ran a dog-sitting business.

“People’s dogs would come and stay with me while the family went on holiday and so on,” she said. “We offered walking, day care, and overnight stays with dog grooming if needed.”

She says they decided to open the business as a salon rather than set up at home due to the lack of such operations in the heart of Boston.

“We are the only salon in Boston town centre,” she said. “I believe some dog groomers are working at home or at garden centres.”

Another factor, Susan says, was to encourage people to use local business and also provide convenience for dog owners as they waited for their pets to be pampered.

“They can drop the dog off with us and go do the shopping or have a cup of tea,” she said.

There has been a strong, positive reaction to the opening of the salon, with a number of glowing reviews on the business’ Facebook page – find it by searching for Once Upon A Tail.