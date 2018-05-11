Shop marks 115 years of trade in town

Celebrations have been held at a business in Boston to mark 115 years of trade in the town.

Boots, in Market Place, invited former staff to join its current team last Friday to mark the milestone.

The colleagues, past and present, gathered in the canteen to share memories – and a commemorative cake, cut by former dispenser Geoff Dunham.

Geoff was part of the team at the store when it opened at its current site 51 years ago.

Before this, it had been based on the opposite side of the Market Place, more recently home to the Golden Dragon restaurant.

The business, as a whole, dates back a further 54 years on the store’s tally to 1849.