Shop to unveil new look after major re-vamp

The Gap outlet store at Springfields near Spalding unveils its new look tomorrow (Wednesday, February 13) following an extensive refurbishment.

The shop has undergone a five-week transformation at the centre, with most of the work taking place overnight to minimise disruption to shoppers.

Some of the changes include a relocation of its entrance doors and the till area to enhance and improve the shopping environment for customers.

To mark the occasion, Gap is offering an additional 10 per cent discount for shoppers spending £35 or more as well as a free GAP logo t-shirt for the first 25 customers spending £35 or more.

Amy Thom, marketing director at Gap, said: “The Gap store at Springfields Outlet is very popular and we wanted to improve the overall shopping experience to complement the positive changes happening at the centre.”

He added: “The store looks fantastic and we can’t wait for customers to see it for themselves.”

The branch opens at 9.30am.