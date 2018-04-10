Staff honoured at awards ceremony

A Lincolnshire business has honoured hard-working members of staff, including a number in the Boston area, for helping make life better in their communities.

From food store workers to pharmacy teams, a wide range of Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues were recognised at an award ceremony held recently by the organisation.

Among those to collect an award was Emma Cross, from Coningsby Food Store, who was named Community Liaison Representative of the Year.

Each Lincolnshire Co-op food store has a community liaison representative who organises fundraising events, makes connections with community groups, and updates training records.

Emma was described as ‘a selfless individual that has made a real difference in her store’ and was praised for the way she creates a positive atmosphere, supports colleagues, and does her best for customers.

She said: “I’m really chuffed. I’ve not done it for any congratulations, in fact I’m quite happy to stay out of the limelight! I do it because I enjoy it and we’ve got a great team. I’ve been in this store for 13 years and it’s like a family.”

Other awards received in the Boston area were the Cruise Travel Branch of the Year award, which went to the Boston branch of Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel service, and a bronze Pharmacy of the Year award for Swinehsead Pharmacy.

Lincolnshire Co-op CEO Ursula Lidbetter said: “When I hear stories of what my colleagues are achieving every day, I am proud and grateful to have these helpful and inspiring people on our team.

“At Lincolnshire Co-op, we want to bring together ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our communities. The colleagues we have honoured are doing just that.”