Still time to donate to store’s appeal

There is still time to lend your support to a seasonal appeal being run by a supermarket branch in Boston in aid of the homeless and vulnerable.

Asda, in Lister Way, Boston, is this year supporting Centrepoint Outreach through its annual Christmas Gift Appeal.

The Red Lion Street-based project supports homeless and vulnerable people in Boston and the surrounding area.

The Asda Foundation has already supported the cause with a £600 grant to provide a drop-in buffet style Christmas meal for homeless and lonely people, and the purchase of warm clothing for distributeion through winter.

The branch has in the past weeks been asking its shoppers to give a little gift this Christmas; a special trolley has been set up in the store to accept donations of cold weather clothing, underwear and toiletries for men, and flasks so that rough sleepers can be given hot drinks.

Donations can be made until next Friday, December 22.

Any donations or unwanted Christmas gifts after that date will be gratefully received at Centrepoint’s Drop In Centre or charity shop in Red Lion Street, the store says.

Community Champion at Boston’s Asda store Stephen Bromby said: “This Christmas, our campaign ‘Give a little Gift’ focuses on the small things we can do to support charities and good causes. From the Asda Foundation Local Impact Christmas Grants to donating to our gift appeal, sometimes the smallest things make the biggest difference.”

l Also recently receiving support from the Asda Foundation to support homeless adults in Boston is local charity Framework.

This group was awarded £399.34 to create care packs and provide a Christmas meal for residents living in emergency accommodation to enjoy together.