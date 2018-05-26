Store set for spot on BBC TV series

A Boston retailer is set to receive national TV exposure after playing host to a production team from the BBC’s Money for Nothing programme.

The Sack Store, on the Redstone Industrial Estate, is to appear on the show in July.

The programme sees interior designer Sarah Moore take goods, thought to be worthless, and transform them into something valuable.

The Sack Store will feature in an episode as a finishing point for some old chairs that have gone through this ‘upcycling’ process.

It was chosen for the show because of its eclectic mix of of home products, heating, and furniture – an ethos which came to the attention of the production team via the business’ Instagram feed.

The chairs can currently be found in the business’ café, but like everything else in the store, they are for sale.

The appearance on the show follows the business’ 25th anniversary last year.

Originally built for the purpose of supplying sacks for potatoes, the Sack Store was ideally placed in the heart of an agricultural region yet near to the docks.

Owner Chris Isaac admits that the retail business is challenging.

He said: “You have to constantly be aware of what is going on in the market place and the internet has brought even more challenges. These days the only way to compete is to be prepared to match internet prices wherever possible and to offer something more. I am lucky. I have some great people working at the Sack Store. Customer experience is at the heart of everything we do and staff go the extra mile to make sure it’s the best it can be.

“Appearing on Money for Nothing is a great opportunity to showcase Boston and the Sack Store in a positive way as a town and place to be proud of.”