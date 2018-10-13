Strictly Come Dancing-inspired dance workout comes to Boston

A fitness class created by two former stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has come to Boston.

FitSteps was set up five years ago by professional dancers Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite.

It aims to help people get into shape while also learning the ballroom and Latin dance styles seen on the show.

The workout is now being run at the Boston Body Hub, off Wide Bargate, by Sophie Cawdron, 30, of the Lincolnshire-based Harts Fitness.

Sophie, of Chapel Hill, said: “My classes are suitable for all ages and abilities. I give adaptations during each dance to increase or decrease the intensity and impact.

“Each dance is performed in lines like a traditional exercise class and participants don’t require a partner. I welcome all ages and currently my oldest client is 80 years young!

“I regularly run themed classes, most recently a Fifties/Grease inspired class, which was well received!

“I also have planned some Sixties and Seventies classes, as well as following the themed weeks from Strictly, with movies, musicals, Halloween and of course, Christmas classes too!”

There are two levels of class, a higher intensity, faster-paced class on Tuesdays at 5.10pm and a slower-paced alternative on Wednesdays at 2pm.

Sessions last 45 minutes and cost is £4.50.

For more information about the sessions, visit Harts Fitness’ page on Facebook, call 07929 207143 or email sophie@lgmaplethorpe.co.uk