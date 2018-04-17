Success as Stickney dispersal sale tops £500,000

Crowds gathered in their hundreds to bid at a dispersal sale for Noel J Hanes Contracting - with the sale making £500,000.

Noel Hanes was an agricultural contractor who started his extensive Lincolnshire business during the Second World War.

Crowds gather round one of the auction items. EMN-180416-154404001

Although Noel died 11 years ago, his son Neil carried on the business with Horncastle-based agricultural machinery firm, J T Friskney Ltd.

The recent dispersal sale saw smaller items displayed and sold in the machinery shed, while tractors and other large machinery dominated the yard.

Items on the auction, held by Robert Bell and Company, included a six-row 2011 Vervaet sugar beet harvester, a Deutz 2006 combine, 2005 Cat digger, 2009 Manitou telehandler, 11 trailers, six various drills and three balers.

The auction sold about 400 lots in total, and the sale brought in about £500,000.

A spokesman from Robert Bell and Company, said: “An auction can be stressful for the owners and pressurised for the buyers, but it is a remarkably transparent and quick way of finding new homes for the entire stock.

“This is what has so successfully been achieved here. Every lot has found its new future.”