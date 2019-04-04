Ten-year milestone for language firm

A business founded in Boston which has gone on to become one of the UK’s leading providers of translation services has been celebrating its 10th anniversary.

PAB Languages is marking a decade in business with a series of free events across the UK as a thank you to its employees, customers, business partners, and suppliers.

The company operates in more than 200 languages throughout Europe and Asia.

It has two bases in the UK – one at Venture House on Boston’s Endeavour Park and one in Colchester – three in Poland, and one each in Germany and Portugal.

Its first 10th anniversary event was held at the Boston Enterprise Centre, also on Endeavour Park, last month.

It saw delegates treated to a line-up of exporting experts – plus a 14lb birthday cake from a local bakery.

One of the delegates said: “I learnt more in two hours about how to do business abroad than I had in the last 25 years in business.”

Managing director Iwona Lebiedowicz said: “Since 2010, when we became a proud winner of the Best Contribution to Boston Award (at the Boston Business Awards, an event supported by the Standard), our focus and commitment to serving our customers and community have not changed.”

She added: “We will continue to provide high-quality professional services enabling relationships between companies, institutions and people from different countries and cultures.”

The next event will be under the them of Celebrating Cultural and Language Diversity.

It will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, in Lincoln, on Friday, June 7.

For more about information about the event, visit pabtranslation.co.uk