Thanks given for hitting £500k mark

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society, in Boston, are celebrating after helping to raise more than half a million pounds for a youth homelessness charity.

Since 2017, the business has had a charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness – a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK. The amount raised for the cause now stands at more than £500,000.

The money funds a joint project, known as the Rent Deposit Scheme, which gives practical help to homeless young people in the UK who are ready to move out of supported accommodation and into their own homes.

Sonya Waller, manager of the Boston branch of Yorkshire Building Society, which contributed £503 to the tally, said: “Through our partnership with End Youth Homelessness we are providing real help for young people in need. “Thanks to the generosity of people in Boston we have been able to provide homeless young people with a safe place to call home. Everyone who has played a part in us reaching this milestone donation should be proud of what they have achieved.”