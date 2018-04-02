Top 50 honour for fish and chip shop

A fish and chip takeaway in Boston has been listed among the top 50 businesses of its type in the UK.

Henry’s Fish & Chips, in Skirbeck Road, has earned itself a ‘plaice’ on Fry Magazine’s Top 50 for 2018.

The competition saw 600-plus shops vie for a spot on the list, following a mystery dining visit to each takeaway and restaurant.

More than 40 aspects of each business was scrutinised from the quality of fish and chips (including flakiness of the fish, crispness of the chips, and the crunch of the batter) and staff presentation to front-of-house hygiene and customer service.

Henry’s mystery diner said: “The fish and chips were good value for money. The portion size was great and the fish was perfect; in fact it was the best haddock and chips I’ve had for a while. I will definitely go out of my way to return to this shop.”

Owner Craig Davenport said: “It’s a wonderful achievement making the Fry Magazine’s Top 50! We all work so hard to serve the best fish and chips we can. We cook in 100 per cent vegetable oil, we fry the freshest fish available from Grimsby and only use local potatoes. We serve our fish and chips in biodegradable packaging which is not only beneficial to the environment it keeps the product from sweating and going soggy.”

He added: “We are one of the youngest shops to make the Fry Magazine Top 50 and having only been open 16 months is a fantastic and credit must go to all our staff for their dedication and hard work. We hope this is one of many awards to come in the future.”

Others in the county to make the cut were Sleaford’s Elite Fish & Chip Company and Grantham’s Wellies Fish & Chips.