Top marks given for food hygiene

A host of businesses in the Boston area, spanning a wide range of borough life, have become the latest to achieve top marks for food hygiene.

Boston Borough Council’s environmental health officers have inspected the premises and rated them in line with the Food Standard Agency’s Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

The scheme helps consumers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them information about the hygiene standards in restaurants, takeaways, and food shops.

The latest to receive the top mark of five are: Carl Dunham’s Family Butchers, in London Road, Boston; Evelyn Ruby Cakes, in Lenton Way, Frampton; Korzinka Taste of Europe, in Argyle Street, Boston; Little Acorns Day Nursery, in Skirbeck Road, Boston; The Old Pottery Tea Room, in Main Road, Wrangle; cured-meat retailer Old Smoke, in Carlton Road, Boston; Os Netos restaurant, in West Street, Boston; Swineshead Pre-School Centre, in North End, Swineshead; and Tates Fish Restaurant, in New Street, Boston.

Coun Michael Brookes, the council’s portfolio holder for environmental health, said: “It has been good to see so many different businesses in the borough gaining the top food hygiene award, ranging from shops to cafes and restaurants to pubs, and schools.

“Despite the variety of businesses the award delivers the same message to the public for all of them – that their customers can have confidence in the care taken by them to abide by the latest high standards of good hygiene. That’s good for the customers and good for the businesses which achieve the highest award.”

For more information on the Food Hygeine Ratings Scheme, visit ratings.food.gov.uk