Top up on water at town centre hotel

A hotel in Boston is offering people the chance to top up a water bottle for free as part of a national campaign designed to help keep the planet – and its people – in good condition.

Anyone in the town centre feeling the need to quench their thirst, can now simply pop into the White Hart Hotel, in High Street, and ask a member of bar staff to fill up their bottle.

This is because The Coaching Inn Group, which operates 15 hotel and market town inns across the country, including the White Hart, has signed up to Refill – a free tap water initiative designed to reduce plastic pollution and promote healthy hydration through ‘Refill Stations’.

Managing director of the Coaching Inn Group Kevin Charity said it is estimated that, here in the UK, about 11,000 plastic bottles a minute are ending up in landfill or as litter, which all too often finds its way into waterways and eventually out to sea.

“Single use plastic bottles are expensive to produce, use up valuable natural resources and create mountains of waste once we’ve gulped down the contents,” he said.

He said townspeople keen to support the Refill campaign were now welcome to call into The White Hart for a top-up to their water bottle, adding that by buying a reusable bottle they would end up saving a small fortune.

“We’ve already removed plastic straws from our business and are looking into other ways of reducing our use of plastics,” he said.

Refill was launched in Bristol in 2015 by City to Sea, a non-profit organisation running campaigns to prevent marine plastic pollution.

There are now more than 10,000 Refill Stations around the UK.

For more on the campaign and to find stations, visit www.refill.org.uk