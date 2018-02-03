Town takeaway is challenging diners to Pizza Roulette

Anyone up for a game of pizza roulette?

New owners of Oasis Pizza and Kebab shop in Sleaford have come up with a challenge to spice up a meal with friends or family.

Boss Seref Cal has come up with Pizza Roulette, where a regular pizza can be ordered, but one hidden slice contains fiery hot chilli extract added to it.

Wife Gemma, who runs the business’s Facebook page, explained they took over and rebranded the Station Road takeaway in November and wanted to come up with something fun, new and different for customers.

She said: “It is a different spin on eating pizza with family and friends and making it a really social occasion with everyone involved.

“The guys in the kitchen had fun testing it out. The build up to who got ‘that slice’ was entertaining.”

She said they were currently sourcing the suitable chilli extract but did not plan to make it too extreme.

“No-one will know which slice is the hot one until they bite into it. The rest of the pizza is topped with mozzarella, onion, beef, mushrooms and peppers, but we can do a vegetarian one or alter specific elements for dietary requirements.

“We will add warnings on the box that it is not suitable for children, pregnant women or pre-existing heart conditions and we will warn customers verbally too.”

They plan to launch the Pizza Roulette this week.

Gemma said: “We have had people asking about it already and had a lot of positive feedback on Facebook.”

Visit www.oasis-sleaford.co.uk