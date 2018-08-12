Tribute paid to 380 years of loyal service

Fourteen colleagues at a supermarket in Boston have been honoured for their years of service, which taken together stand at almost four centuries.

The group from Asda, in Lister Way, were among more than 2,000 employees from across the business invited to celebrate milestone periods of service at the Big Anniversary Awards.

The event was held last month at Castle Howard, in York, to mark contributions of 25, 30, 35, 40, and 45 years.

Representing Boston (and producing a combined service of 380 years) were:

l On 35 years, Kerry Bampton (customer trading manager).

l On 30 years, Sheila Harker (counters), Ann Hubbard (checkouts), Sue Mableson (home and leisure), and Delena Trowbridge (cash office).

l On 25 years, Heather Blackamore (checkouts), Sharon Enderby (counters), Sandra Fletcher (availability), Joe Murphy (store manager, not pictured), Bridget Pickworth (checkouts), Sonia Harriss (checkouts), Sandra Mitchell (checkouts), Joy Noble (checkouts), and Bryan Wisker.